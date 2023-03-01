Murdoch, Hannity admit it: We knew Trump lied and didn’t stop it

Fox News chief admits it in bombshell: we went from numbers to 'endorsing' lies11:55
- Now Playing
Murdoch, Hannity admit it: We knew Trump lied and didn’t stop it03:43
- UP NEXT
Coup bombshell predicted: Trump will be indicted, says DOJ vet in 202302:50
Why magic mushrooms are now legal in Oregon - and 'promising' clues for consciousness | MSNBC04:43
Fox News bomb goes off: Murdoch confesses they endorsed the lie as billion dollar case heats up11:40
Outrage as GOP pushes AR-15 as US 'national gun' — See Harry Smith’s MSNBC rebuttal07:52
Hannity admits the lie as 'time travel' scandal hits Fox News empire11:33
Indictments in Trump probe coming in GA, says top Jan. 6 investigator08:53
Busted in court, Tucker gets Jan. 6 tapes from his ‘puppet’ Kevin McCarthy09:49
'Bad for Trump’: Indictments recommended in GA as prosecutor defends juror05:04
Facing criminal probes, is Trump 'too old' to run again? The answer may surprise you08:24
After talking about overthrowing Putin, Kremlin vet trades jabs with 50 Cent over viral interviews04:21
Coup bombshell: Trump ‘will be indicted,’ says prosecutor after GA grand jury leak01:47
Fox News admits the 'B.S.' in leaked text scandal: Hosts secretly trashed Trump lies12:03
Coup bomb goes off: GA grand jury recommends indictments for first time04:06
‘BS,’ ‘Insane,’ ‘Crazy,’ ‘Nuts,’ ‘Reckless,’: Fox News legal bomb goes off11:50
Schiff hammers Garland: What’s taking so long in Trump criminal probe?07:24
Watch 50 Cent break down Fox, Biden, album anniversary and business secrets with MSNBC’s Ari Melber (2023)42:39
50 Cent talks new TV deal, evolving, aging, life advice & counting money I The Beat on MSNBC12:15
‘Bunch of BS’ Former Giuliani ally on jail, Trump ‘crimes’ and seeing ‘the lies’10:17
Fox News chief admits it in bombshell: we went from numbers to 'endorsing' lies11:55
- Now Playing
Murdoch, Hannity admit it: We knew Trump lied and didn’t stop it03:43
- UP NEXT
Coup bombshell predicted: Trump will be indicted, says DOJ vet in 202302:50
Why magic mushrooms are now legal in Oregon - and 'promising' clues for consciousness | MSNBC04:43
Fox News bomb goes off: Murdoch confesses they endorsed the lie as billion dollar case heats up11:40
Outrage as GOP pushes AR-15 as US 'national gun' — See Harry Smith’s MSNBC rebuttal07:52
Play All