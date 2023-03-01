Murdoch, Hannity admit it: We knew Trump lied and didn’t stop it

More legal bombshells coming out of the $1.6 billion Fox News defamation case brought by Dominion as the Fox Chief Rupert Murdoch revealed on the stand that his Fox News empire is motivated by the "green" over all. New York Times Magazine legal writer Emily Bazelon and Lincoln-project co-founder Rick Wilson join MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber to discuss Murdoch’s incredibly revealing testimony in Dominion's lawsuit. Wilson telling Melber that Murdoch allowed Fox to build a “climate” that “led to January 6.”March 1, 2023