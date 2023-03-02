Murdoch confession bombshell rocks GOP as leaders duck billion dollar legal scandal

The legal earthquake hitting Fox News is making global headlines after Rupert Murdoch admitted under oath some anchors knew Trump was lying about a stolen election and peddled the lies anyway. Despite the avalanche of news, Speaker McCarthy says he "didn't see all that" and other top senators claim they're "not following any of it." Political strategist Chai Komanduri joins MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent on "The Beat." Check out the video playlist for "The Beat with Ari Melber": www.msnbc.com/ariMarch 2, 2023