Murderers: Right-wing extremists indicted by prosecutors

Right-wing “vigilante justice” is under fire in two high-profile murder trials. The opening arguments were heard in the trial of the white men who killed Ahmaud Arbery, a trial where they are facing a nearly all-white jury. The judge condemned the discrimination found by the court, but noted he could not prevent it under current Supreme Court precedent. Meanwhile, teenager Kyle Rittenhouse is on trial for murdering two BLM protesters in Wisconsin, and many have been quick to sympathize with him. In this special report, MSNBC’s Ari Melber discusses this political and racial violence and what this means for America going forward.Nov. 5, 2021