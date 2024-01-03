Murder at the State of the Union? Nightmare Trump scenarios outlined in DOJ coup case

In a new filing, Jack Smith outlines what could happen if Donald Trump is granted immunity in the Jan. 6 coup case, saying “the Nation would have no recourse to deter a President from inciting his supporters during a State of the Union address to kill opposing lawmakers... to ensure that he remains in office unlawfully." MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the limits of legal immunity and is joined by former prosecutor Renato Mariotti. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber) Jan. 3, 2024