MSNBC’s Melber: Garland can’t 'punt' decision on indicting trump

Attorney General Merrick Garland appoints a new special counsel for criminal Trump probes. In this special report, MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber breaks down this legal news and the layer it adds to the Trump probes. Melber reports on why this move from DOJ is legal but also not necessary - showing how the DOJ has indicted many politicians without a special counsel. Melber reveals why this second time around, the prosecutor has more power. But you will see why the buck stops with Attorney General Garland - who can’t “punt” the big calls. Nov. 19, 2022