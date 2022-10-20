MSNBC anchor and CPAC leader clash over Jan. 6 rioter’s jail ‘re-enactment’ display

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
As the House Jan. 6 committee and DOJ continue to investigate crimes committed on January 6th, the large conservative conference CPAC hosted a bizarre “performance art” piece featuring a convicted rioter in a mock jail cell. Melber asks Matt Schlapp, the chairman of CPAC, whether the display “glorifies the people who are convicted of storming the Capitol.” Schlapp seeming to deny any knowledge of the display and saying: “At CPAC thousands come together and we let them rent booths and they are allowed to express themselves,” adding that individual “has the right to express their views.”Oct. 20, 2022

