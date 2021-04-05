More sex bombshells coming? Trump loyalist Gaetz alludes to more allegations

The DOJ is investigating Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz for sex trafficking and other sex crimes. Gaetz allegedly paid underage women for sex using cash apps. Gaetz claims the allegations are “false” and has stated he is “absolutely not resigning.” MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by former Acting U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal to discussing Gaetz’s efforts to defend himself and the significance of the charges.