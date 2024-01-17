More losing? Trump starts 2024 spurned by half of GOP: Carville x Melber

Donald Trump secured a resounding win at the Iowa caucuses with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis beating out Nikki Haley for the second-place spot. Democratic Strategist James Carville joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber to discuss the results. (Bookmark The Beat’s YouTube playlist, updated daily: https://msnbc.com/ari. Connect with Ari on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/AriMelber IG: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber Merch: msnbc.com/beat5)Jan. 17, 2024