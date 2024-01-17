IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    More losing? Trump starts 2024 spurned by half of GOP: Carville x Melber

    11:02
  • UP NEXT

    Indicted Trump & running from prison? See historian demolish Trump’s 2024 bid

    07:25

  • MAGA seditionists abuse violence, history has lessons from MLK era

    03:22

  • Will Trump lose in 2024? Many Republicans skeptical of legal dumpster fire

    06:22

  • Ari Melber: Answers to core Trump legal questions require 'principle and fortitude'

    11:29

  • Trump loses Obamacare clash with failed prediction as ACA smashes records

    05:23

  • Trump’s prison fears echo as lawyer claims ‘license to kill’: GOP mulls options in Iowa vote

    09:16

  • Losing again: Indicted Trump lies about violent record as lawyer claims ‘license to kill’

    10:37

  • U.S. and Britain launch strikes against targets in Houthi-controlled Yemen

    08:16

  • Losing out in the cold? GOP rivals attack Trump as Iowa pounded with snow: Melber breakdown

    11:33

  • Trump lawyer’s ‘murder blueprint’ shredded by experts, other Trump lawyers and all legal precedent

    04:45

  • Coup-murder bombshell: Trump Lawyer says POTUS may order ‘SEAL Team 6’ to kill American citizens

    33:23

  • Trump's coup nightmare comes true: Jan. 6 attacker's own videos get him convicted

    05:31

  • Indicted Trump shows nerves about 2024 & Iowa loss: Don’t believe 'the polls'

    12:07

  • Going nuclear: Can Trump lose 2024 from 'ballot ban'? Top official on SCOTUS case with Ari Melber

    10:49

  • Breaking: Supreme Court takes case to ban Trump from 2024 ballot: Melber Report

    06:11

  • Trump vet Roger Stone busted on tape: I told Trump to deploy military with ‘Insurrection Act’

    07:43

  • Busted: As Trump eyes jail risk, new report busts millions from U.S. adversaries abroad

    11:46

  • Who says Trump is wrong on ‘get out of jail’ card’? His own lawyer, GOP leader, Nixon...

    12:04

  • Jail cell or Oval Office? High stakes for Trump’s 2024 as Biden hits Jan. 6 again

    03:54

The Beat with Ari

More losing? Trump starts 2024 spurned by half of GOP: Carville x Melber

11:02

Donald Trump secured a resounding win at the Iowa caucuses with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis beating out Nikki Haley for the second-place spot. Democratic Strategist James Carville joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber to discuss the results. (Bookmark The Beat’s YouTube playlist, updated daily: https://msnbc.com/ari. Connect with Ari on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/AriMelber IG: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber Merch: msnbc.com/beat5)Jan. 17, 2024

  • Now Playing

    More losing? Trump starts 2024 spurned by half of GOP: Carville x Melber

    11:02
  • UP NEXT

    Indicted Trump & running from prison? See historian demolish Trump’s 2024 bid

    07:25

  • MAGA seditionists abuse violence, history has lessons from MLK era

    03:22

  • Will Trump lose in 2024? Many Republicans skeptical of legal dumpster fire

    06:22

  • Ari Melber: Answers to core Trump legal questions require 'principle and fortitude'

    11:29

  • Trump loses Obamacare clash with failed prediction as ACA smashes records

    05:23

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All