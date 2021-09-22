Mogul behind Whitney Houston, Diddy & Joplin on secrets to hits and business | MSNBC Summit Series

Music mogul Clive Davis recounts launching the careers of Janis Joplin, Whitney Houston and dozens of other artists; explains why he views Gil Scott-Heron as the first rapper; how to tell when a song is a hit; and why he defends the Grammys while also supporting their reform, in this new installment of The Summit Series with Ari Melber, featuring discussions with leaders at the summit of their fields. The series debuted in 2021 with Melber’s interview with Bill Gates.Sept. 22, 2021