Moderna co-founder: New normal can be reached as soon as late summer

As coronavirus cases across the nation continue to drop, 68 million doses of the vaccine have already been administered and an FDA panel just recommended the authorization of Johnson & Johnson’s single shot vaccine. As vaccine makers are racing to develop updated versions of the vaccine that can tackle the new variants of the coronavirus, Moderna chairman and co-founder Noubar Afeyan joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber in an exclusive interview to discuss his company’s progress in this mission and how the pandemic may finally end.Feb. 27, 2021

