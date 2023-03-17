Mike Pence under fire for 'stop snitching' stance in Jan. 6 probe

Former VP Mike Pence contradicting his own message on Jan. 6, on the one hand blaming Trump for the insurrection, saying “history will hold Donald Trump accountable,” while on the other telling Fox that there were many causes for the coup. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber chronicles Pence’s flip-flop on the very day rioters chanted “hang Mike Pence” as he weighs a 2024 presidential run, adding: Pence is “putting aside his own personal safety for his apparent political ambition.”March 17, 2023