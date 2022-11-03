Michael Moore predicts Dem wave victory in midterms

Filmmaker Michael Moore joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber on the midterms in the final week of campaigning, predicting a Democratic sweep, adding that Republicans are “not going to win next Tuesday.” Moore also responds to conservative activist Grover Norquist saying on “The Beat” that no Republicans “wielding any power” will push to raise the social security or Medicare ages. On media reports that there may be a “red wave,” Moore balks: " I know I take a minority position on this… No actually, we're not going to lose. There's more of us than there are of them."Nov. 3, 2022