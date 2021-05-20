'It's going to happen': Trump's ex-lawyer says indictment coming

Citizen Donald Trump now stares down a criminal probe in New York, and prosecutors are putting pressure on the Trump Organization's CFO Allen Weisselberg. Insiders like Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen say Weisselberg knows everything about Trump's finances and will be a key figure in the case. Cohen joins MSNBC's Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber to discuss the latest in the investigation. Trump and Weisselberg have not been charged and have not admitted to any wrongdoing.