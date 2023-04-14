IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Meet the prosecutor who indicted Trump and scares him more than anyone I Melber special report

    Lawrence: Manhattan welcomes Trump back with 'New York hates you!' chants

  • ‘Legal hell’: Criminal defendant Trump goes back under oath in another case

  • Trump deposed in NY AG’s $250M civil case

  • D.A. who indicted Trump unloads ‘one-two punch’ in Trump prosecution | Ari Melber Breakdown

  • New Bragg lawsuit brushes back House GOP's ploy to play shadow legal defense for Trump

  • Lawrence: Trump lied that NYC court staff cried, but he was the one close to tears

  • D.A. who indicted Trump back on offense suing Rep. Jim Jordan - See Ari Melber's New Breakdown

  • Michael Cohen discusses what’s next for fmr. Pres. Trump

  • Criminal defendant Trump could face Stormy Daniels in court as D.A. vows ‘intimidation’ won’t work

  • Unpacking former President Donald Trump’s arrest

  • Stormy Daniels says Trump charges not worthy of incarceration

  • Legal scrutiny of Trump reimbursements to Cohen raises tax questions for prosecutors

  • Weisselberg role in Trump schemes raises questions of further involvement in legal cases

  • Lawrence: Donald Trump knows his name will never be honored in New York City

  • Pence won’t fight order to testify before special counsel grand jury

  • ‘This will be an albatross for him convicted or not’: Political consultant on Trump’s many cases

  • ‘DOJ really needs to bite the bullet’: Legal expert on federally prosecuting Trump

  • Hayes: Why Trump's indictment may not be a ‘political gift’

  • Judge warns ‘defendant’ Trump: Ari Melber breaks down lengthy arraignment

Meet the prosecutor who indicted Trump and scares him more than anyone I Melber special report

Donald Trump has faced down many lawsuits and investigations. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg criminally charged Trump -- the only prosecutor to ever indict a former president. In this special report, MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on Bragg's legal career behind the scenes and how he went from a largely unknown district attorney to the most famous prosecutor in the country.April 14, 2023

