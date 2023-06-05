Meet the new threat Congress can’t handle: Ari Melber’s A.I. breakdown

- Now Playing
Meet the new threat Congress can’t handle: Ari Melber’s A.I. breakdown10:46
- UP NEXT
Trump lawyers meet with Special Counsel Jack Smith amidst ‘jail time’ warning: Melber report05:31
Did Trump lie on secret audio tape? Ex-Trump lawyer reveals ‘bluffing’ defense on MSNBC11:06
As GOP's DeSantis bans books in WH bid, protest anthems echo for activists: Remnick-Melber Intv06:32
Lordy there’s a tape! Comey says secret Trump audio bombshell is ‘strongest case against Trump’02:03
‘Game over’: Trump caught on tape in classified docs probe as ex lawyer predicts ‘jail time’: Report10:37
Trump tape bomb is ‘last nail in coffin’: Audio has Trump talking about classified doc, report09:24
Trump legal snitch? Trump lawyers fight as insider was reportedly ‘waved off’ searching for docs11:22
Trump braces: Legal vets predict indictment as Mar-A-Lago worker spills12:00
Heat on Trump: Bombshell links Trump to moving classified docs before DOJ search11:06
Lies: Fox News hit with a new billion dollar case as 'Succession' ends with a warning12:18
DeSantis announces 2024 run as Trump attacks03:16
See criminal defendant Trump back in court after arrest as judge sends warning I Melber breakdown08:25
'Like a Dog!': See Trump roasted on TV by comic, Matt Friend11:15
Former W.H. lawyer predicts Trump ‘will go to jail’ in documents case12:12
New tech enables actual mind reading: Obama admin vet and researcher debate05:28
Keep it real: Ari Melber talks to Swizz Beatz about ‘real’ music in A.I. era05:54
Criminal defendant Trump braces: D.A. working to flip key ally | Melber report08:14
Tom Hanks on voting for Obama, ‘slow’ progress in U.S. and American optimism I MSNBC Summit Series09:08
Fox News legal earthquake: New billion dollar lawsuit over alleged lies I Melber breakdown08:44
- Now Playing
Meet the new threat Congress can’t handle: Ari Melber’s A.I. breakdown10:46
- UP NEXT
Trump lawyers meet with Special Counsel Jack Smith amidst ‘jail time’ warning: Melber report05:31
Did Trump lie on secret audio tape? Ex-Trump lawyer reveals ‘bluffing’ defense on MSNBC11:06
As GOP's DeSantis bans books in WH bid, protest anthems echo for activists: Remnick-Melber Intv06:32
Lordy there’s a tape! Comey says secret Trump audio bombshell is ‘strongest case against Trump’02:03
‘Game over’: Trump caught on tape in classified docs probe as ex lawyer predicts ‘jail time’: Report10:37
Play All