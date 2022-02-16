McConnell roasted for 'nothing campaign' in echo of 'Seinfeld'
As early voting in the 2022 midterm election gets underway in Texas, GOP leader Mitch McConnell is admitting that the GOP will not be running on policy this year, but rather tap into the nation’s general negative mood. MSNBC’s Ari Melber breaks down why one political party ceding all policy is a significant development and explains what this means more broadly.Feb. 16, 2022
