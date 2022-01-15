GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz sex crimes probe has a new witness

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

In a new development in the Matt Gaetz sex crimes probe, a sentencing date has been set for Gaetz’s ex-associate Joel Greenberg. Greenberg pled guilty last year to multiple charges, including sex trafficking a minor, and has been cooperating with the criminal probe into Gaetz. Gaetz is under investigation for possible sex crimes and obstruction of justice. He has not been charged.Jan. 15, 2022

