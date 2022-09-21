Master vs. MAGA: Team Trump rebuked in court over stolen docs

Donald Trump’s legal team and the DOJ meet in court for the first time before the newly appointed special master, Judge Raymond Dearie. Dearie slamming Trump’s team for avoiding answering questions and reportedly expressed skepticism on claims of declassifying Mar-A-Lago documents. Former Federal Prosecutor John Flannery joins MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber on the latest in the document scandal, shredding Trump’s claims, adding: “If you want this property back, it really had to be yours… Trump has no possessory interest.” Sept. 21, 2022