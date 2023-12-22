IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Mary Trump slams 'vile' Trump enabler Stephen Miller

Mary Trump slams 'vile' Trump enabler Stephen Miller

As Donald Trump's campaign rhetoric leans into more extreme racist ideology, Mary Trump joins "The Beat" to discuss the GOP frontrunner. Trump slams the campaign and Donald Trump's former White House adviser Stephen Miller, who she calls "one of the most vile political creatures" in the country. She dismays at his prospects for rejoining a potential Trump White House in 2024.Dec. 22, 2023

    Mary Trump slams 'vile' Trump enabler Stephen Miller

