Mar-A-Lago nightmare: Trump dealt major blow in criminal case

In the latest legal blow to Trump, an appeals court now halting the special master’s review of the Mar-A-Lago documents. A three judge panel comprised of two Trump appointees ruling the special master was wrongly appointed, allowing the DOJ to continue its probe. Obama veteran Tommy Vietor and NYT’s Michelle Goldberg join MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber on the breaking updateDec. 2, 2022