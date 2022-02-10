MAGAworld bomb: Top Trump aide subpoenaed after admitting plot on MSNBC
Former assistant to Donald Trump and trade adviser Peter Navarro has been subpoenaed by the January 6th committee after he admitted to the MAGA plot to overturn the 2020 presidential election on “The Beat.” MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the escalation in the investigation.Feb. 10, 2022
