MAGA-world crime spree: See Trump coup plotter patted down on camera

Donald Trump and his allies are dealing with a legal nightmare. The damning, new evidence presented against Trump during the latest Jan. 6 hearing may lead to his indictment, and his top White House counsel was just subpoenaed by the Jan. 6 panel. A Trump lawyer at the center of the same coup plot had his phone seized by the feds, and Trump’s DOJ ally Jeffrey Clark has also been raided by federal investigators. In total, 12 Trump allies have been indicted, which is more than any one-term president in U.S. history. MSNBC's Ari Melber breaks down their legal woes. June 30, 2022