The Beat with Ari

MAGA woke police fail in odd campaign to nudge 'Dwight' from 'The Office' I Rainn Wilson x Melber

10:25

Beloved actor Rainn Wilson discusses his iconic portrayal of Dwight Schrute from the “The Office,” his new Peacock series about happiness, “Rainn Wilson and Geography of Bliss,” how “The Office” hits different in this post-covid era; and shares some irreverent stories about how some politicos engage with his “woke” takes online, plus he answers an actual life phone call during this interview with MSNBC’s Ari Melber.May 15, 2023

