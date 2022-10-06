MAGA warning: Trump’s ‘Big lie’ believers majority of GOP midterm nominees

It’s being called the most consequential midterm election of all time. Now, an analysis from The Washington Post reveals 299 GOP midterm nominees are 2020 election deniers. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent, Ari Melber, reports on how “truthers” are even running to oversee U.S. elections. All of this comes as Trump is already fueling the MAGA GOP to question the midterm results. Oct. 6, 2022