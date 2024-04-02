MAGA violence: Trump pushes threat to Biden and smears judge’s daughter in pre-trial panic

In just two weeks Donald Trump will face N.Y. District Attorney Alvin Bragg in his first criminal trial. Bragg is accusing Trump of falsifying business records connected to hush money payments made in 2016. Former acting solicitor General Neal Katyal joins. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)April 2, 2024