MAGA 'suicide'? Yuval Noah Harari on conservatives losing, conspiracies, AI, religion & history

Why is the 'New Right' turning on conservative traditions? Why are conspiracy theories so potent? Why don't humans use wealth and technology in ways that benefit humanity? Renowned historian and 'Sapiens' author Yuval Noah Harari tackles those questions in an extended discussion with MSNBC’s Ari Melber, who asks Harari about his scholarship, its applications, recent AI developments and criticism of Harari's writing. The discussion also covers how history is written and interpreted, storytelling and 'fictions' as a force in society, including 'money' as a fiction; the implications of evolution and Neanderthal DNA; the existence and meaning of God; the enduring impact of America's 'founding fathers'; and Harari's views of his own intellectual reach, success and its perils. Nov. 30, 2023