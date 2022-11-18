MAGA’s Big Lie candidates crushed in midterms as Murdoch trolls ‘loser’ Trump

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Tony Schwartz, co-author of “The Art of the Deal” with Donald Trump, joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber after Trump-backed big lie candidates suffered losses in the midterms. Many within the GOP signaling crisis for the party, with Josh Hawley saying the party is dead. Nov. 18, 2022

