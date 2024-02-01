MAGA's 'authoritarian' tactics spread with threats to shred Constitution: Beschloss x Phang

The dispute over border control between Texas Governor Greg Abbott and the Biden Administration is intensifying. Abbott is ignoring a Supreme Court order that allows the Biden administration to remove razor wire installed on the southern border. NBC News presidential historian joins MSNBC’s Katie Phang to discuss. (Bookmark The Beat’s YouTube playlist, updated daily: https://msnbc.com/ari. Connect with Ari on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/AriMelber IG: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber Merch: msnbc.com/beat5)Feb. 1, 2024