The Beat with Ari

MAGA rebel leader Matt Gaetz talks new speaker with MSNBC's Ari Melber

08:49

After 22 days of turmoil, House Republicans elected Rep. Mike Johnson to be Speaker. MAGA Congressman Matt Gaetz talks to MSNBC’s Ari Melber about his role triggering the disarray, and whether he envisions potential for more chaos in the future.Oct. 26, 2023

