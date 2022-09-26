IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

MAGA + QAnon: Trump amplified extreme theories in new messages as MAGA fans raise Q salute

Donald Trump’s team once again played a song nearly identical to the QAnon theme song as some in the crowd raised a one-finger Q salute. This linkage of MAGA and QAnon comes as Trump himself has been posting a barrage of Q-themed images on his Truth Social account. Democratic strategist Kurt Bardella joins “The Beat,” adding that, as 60% of Americans are going to have election deniers on their ballot this November, “The idea that there is some big divide between the Republican party establishment and the fringe is a complete fallacy… The fringe is the establishment.”Sept. 26, 2022

