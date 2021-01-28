MAGA party scared of Trump accountability amid new violence warning over Trump’s big lie

MAGA party scared of Trump accountability amid new violence warning over Trump’s big lie06:17
The Department of Homeland Security is taking the rare step to issue a domestic terrorism threat citing right-wing extremists. At the same time, one GOP freshman is under fire for endorsing the execution of Democrats before she was elected to Congress and antagonizing one of the survivors of the Parkland shooting. MSNBC’s Ari Melber discusses the GOP’s efforts to embrace Trump with journalist Soledad O’Brien.