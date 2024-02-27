IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
MAGA panic: As GOP voters bolt, ‘sneaker lies’ can’t hide Trump’s 2024 problem
Feb. 27, 202409:28

The Beat with Ari

MAGA panic: As GOP voters bolt, 'sneaker lies' can't hide Trump's 2024 problem

09:28

Amid the GOP primaries, warning signs are emerging for Donald Trump, particularly as he eyes a potential general election matchup with President Biden. One big problem: 1 in 5 GOP voters now say they won’t support him in November. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the South Carolina primary results and how Trump’s court losses and sneaker sales aren’t likely to help his case within the GOP.Feb. 27, 2024

