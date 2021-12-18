MAGA operative under fire: Roger Stone takes 5th in riot probe
11:59
Share this -
copied
Longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone pled the fifth in a closed-door hearing before the January 6th Committee, refusing to answer questions about his attendance at pro-Trump rallies in D.C. the day before the insurrection. Meanwhile, Mitch McConnell is now appearing to reverse course on the probe and saying its findings are “something the public needs to know.” Dec. 18, 2021
Explosive report: Trump admin 'criminally negligent' in 'undermining' COVID response
05:57
Now Playing
MAGA operative under fire: Roger Stone takes 5th in riot probe
11:59
UP NEXT
‘PowerPoint coup’ planner linked to Trump W.H. subpoenaed by riot Committee
09:44
‘The coup is still underway’: MAGA riot plot started earlier than you thought
07:58
New evidence implicates more GOP leaders in MAGA effort to cancel Biden’s victory
07:25
‘Massive criminal attack’: New Jan. 6 texts reveal Fox hosts were ‘aiding and abetting criminality’