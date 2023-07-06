MAGA Losing steam: Trump eyes prison as 600 Jan 6 convicts are waiting for him

Taylor Taranto, a Trump supporter who stormed The Capitol on January 6, was arrested after he was found with guns and weapons near former President Obama’s home. It comes as authorities warn the largest threat on the homefront are domestic right wing criminals and terrorists. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the DOJ’s crackdown on insurrectionists amid a rise in political violence. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)July 6, 2023