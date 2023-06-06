MAGA insider says Trump’s ‘fighting not to go to jail’ as Mark Meadows spills under oath

The New York Times reports Mark Meadows testified before a grand jury in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s Trump investigations. Former Trump adviser Sam Nunberg, who testified in the Mueller probe, tells MSNBC’s Ari Melber on “The Beat” that “this investigation and perhaps this election is Donald fighting not to go to jail.”June 6, 2023