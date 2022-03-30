IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    MAGA indictment or walk? Trump aides face high stakes as Biden Attorney General decides fate

The Beat with Ari

MAGA indictment or walk? Trump aides face high stakes as Biden Attorney General decides fate

Attorney General Garland will be assessing the case for indicting several Trump aides based on House contempt votes, including an upcoming vote on Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino. Legal analyst Elie Mystal says A.G. Garland is not sufficiently assertive in this probe, while The New York Times Magazine’s Emily Bazelon analyzes the challenges of this kind of politically tinged investigation, in a discussion with MSNBC’s Ari Melber.March 30, 2022

    MAGA indictment or walk? Trump aides face high stakes as Biden Attorney General decides fate

