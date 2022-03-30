MAGA indictment or walk? Trump aides face high stakes as Biden Attorney General decides fate
Attorney General Garland will be assessing the case for indicting several Trump aides based on House contempt votes, including an upcoming vote on Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino. Legal analyst Elie Mystal says A.G. Garland is not sufficiently assertive in this probe, while The New York Times Magazine’s Emily Bazelon analyzes the challenges of this kind of politically tinged investigation, in a discussion with MSNBC’s Ari Melber.March 30, 2022
