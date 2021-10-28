MAGA in sheep's clothing? Trumped-up Virginia candidate exposed while eluding Trump on trail

The race for Virginia’s governor looks very tight, and Democrats are mailing voters they believe are repelled by Donald Trump a flyer touting Trump’s endorsement of the Republican candidate, Glenn Youngkin. Meanwhile, Youngkin appears to be distancing himself from Trump, scrambling to shoot down Trump’s idea to campaign with him. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by Tim Miller to discuss how Youngkin’s politics have shifted. Oct. 28, 2021