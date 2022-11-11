Booker on how Dems persuaded voters: It was easy to 'show the receipts'05:12
Chris Hayes: Three reasons Democrats avoided a red wave in the midterms11:56
The ‘Red Wave’ That Wasn’t10:01
Blue Wave Sweeps Through Michigan09:56
How Progressive Candidates Beat the Odds on Election Night09:41
‘Quit being wimps’: Michael Moore tells Dems to go on offense after Roe backlash06:03
MAGA humiliation: Michael Moore on predicting over-hyped 'red wave'04:40
Mallory McMorrow: Dobbs ‘felt like the last straw’ for voters08:44
Wes Moore to become Maryland's first Black governor06:49
Rep. McCarthy announces House transition teams02:52
"Biden is our candidate": Obama vet says Biden will be 2024 nominee02:22
Sen. Amy Klobuchar: ‘I support the president, and support him if he runs’07:36
Clark County registrar says 50,000 ballots still need to be counted02:33
Sam Stein: No one 'better suited' for a one- or two-vote Dem House majority than Speaker Pelosi07:47
Kate Bedingfield: ‘Whatever Senator Warnock needs, President Biden is going to do’08:45
Sen. Booker: Threats to our democracy was a concern in the midterms04:12
Biden is talking with Leader McCarthy, Dems and GOP members: WH04:33
Rep. Maloney: Democrats are fighting for something, and we're delivering12:14
Rep. Kinzinger: We need to make an uncomfortable alliance for democracy07:38
Rep. Pat Ryan secures full term in Congress after tight race04:25
