  • Booker on how Dems persuaded voters: It was easy to 'show the receipts'

  • Chris Hayes: Three reasons Democrats avoided a red wave in the midterms 

  • The ‘Red Wave’ That Wasn’t

  • Blue Wave Sweeps Through Michigan

  • How Progressive Candidates Beat the Odds on Election Night

  • ‘Quit being wimps’: Michael Moore tells Dems to go on offense after Roe backlash

    MAGA humiliation: Michael Moore on predicting over-hyped 'red wave'

    Mallory McMorrow: Dobbs ‘felt like the last straw’ for voters

  • Wes Moore to become Maryland's first Black governor

  • Rep. McCarthy announces House transition teams

  • "Biden is our candidate": Obama vet says Biden will be 2024 nominee

  • Sen. Amy Klobuchar: ‘I support the president, and support him if he runs’

  • Clark County registrar says 50,000 ballots still need to be counted

  • Sam Stein: No one 'better suited' for a one- or two-vote Dem House majority than Speaker Pelosi

  • Kate Bedingfield: ‘Whatever Senator Warnock needs, President Biden is going to do’

  • Sen. Booker: Threats to our democracy was a concern in the midterms

  • Biden is talking with Leader McCarthy, Dems and GOP members: WH

  • Rep. Maloney: Democrats are fighting for something, and we're delivering

  • Rep. Kinzinger: We need to make an uncomfortable alliance for democracy

  • Rep. Pat Ryan secures full term in Congress after tight race

MAGA humiliation: Michael Moore on predicting over-hyped 'red wave'

Filmmaker and activist Michael more re-joins the Beat after the 2022 midterms proved not to bring a “red wave” and after he predicted strong Democratic performance. Moore telling MSNBC’s Ari Melber that he felt the Supreme Court overturning Roe vs Wade in the Dobbs decision was a turning point for the midterms. “I just relaxed, I thought there goes the red wave… You’ve told the majority gender… how you’re going to live your life.”Nov. 11, 2022

