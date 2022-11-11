MAGA humiliation: Michael Moore on predicting over-hyped 'red wave'

Filmmaker and activist Michael more re-joins the Beat after the 2022 midterms proved not to bring a “red wave” and after he predicted strong Democratic performance. Moore telling MSNBC’s Ari Melber that he felt the Supreme Court overturning Roe vs Wade in the Dobbs decision was a turning point for the midterms. “I just relaxed, I thought there goes the red wave… You’ve told the majority gender… how you’re going to live your life.”Nov. 11, 2022