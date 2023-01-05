IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    MAGA humiliation: McCarthy chaos reveals 'total collapse of the Republican party'

    'Idiots', 'clown show': GOP implodes, Fox News melts down, Trump humiliated

  • GOP's Trump hangover: MAGA puts party in turmoil on day one

  • MAGA bomb hits GOP: 'Mini-Trumps" embarrass McCarthy

  • 'Total fraud': New Dem leader links lying Santos to 'MAGA GOP…divorced from realty'

  • Coup evidence bolsters case for AG Garland to indict, as DOJ faces heat over 'double standards'

  • Historic gun safety reforms bust myth of NRA invincibility

  • MAGAworld rocked by Jan. 6 testimony bomb: Top advisors knew of plan to march on Capitol

  • New Jan. 6 bomb rocks Trump White House: Burning docs in fireplace

  • Bombshell: Incoming Republican's stunning confession

  • Coup Bombshells Put Heat On Garland To Indict Trump, Says MSNBC's Melber

  • He Did It: Full Jan. 6 Report Scorches Trump "Crimes"

  • "Clowns and Thugs": Jan 6th evidence broken down by New Yorker’s Remnick

  • "Paranoid Cult": Jan. 6 Investigator on Trump "Crimes" and Stopping Future "Coups"

  • The Indict Trump "Blueprint" Reveals MAGA Obstruction Plot

  • See Trump Insurrection Lawyer Fact-Checked on Live TV | Melber MSNBC Interview Part 2

  • See Trump Insurrection Lawyer Fact-Checked on Live TV | Melber MSNBC Interview Part 1

  • Jail Trump: Congress Tells DOJ to Charge Trump in First Referral Ever

  • Jan. 6 Bomb: "Blueprint" for Trump Trial Revealed in Report | Melber Breakdown

  • New warning on the Trump-DeSantis press crackdown

The Beat with Ari

MAGA humiliation: McCarthy chaos reveals 'total collapse of the Republican party'

The GOP House in chaos as Rep. McCarthy is dealt loss after loss in a cycle of speaker votes. 20 GOP hardliners refusing to move and nobody knows how this ends. Former DNC Chair, Governor Howard Dean and The Atlantic’s David Frum, who also worked for President Bush join MSNBC’s Ari Melber on “The Beat." Dean saying he doesn’t see McCarty getting through it while Frum compares the hardliners to hostage takers. Jan. 5, 2023

