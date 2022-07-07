IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    MAGA 'hearsay' defense crumbles as Jan. 6 panel beats another Trump aide

The Beat with Ari

MAGA 'hearsay' defense crumbles as Jan. 6 panel beats another Trump aide

07:08

Donald Trump and his allies are on edge as former Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone is set to testify before the Jan. 6 committee under oath. MSNBC’s Ari Melber breaks down the significance of Cipollone’s testimony and Trump’s failed ploy to brand the previous testimony provided to the committee as “hearsay.”July 7, 2022

