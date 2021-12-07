MAGA era reckoning: White nationalists march at Lincoln Memorial
06:38
Share this -
copied
Hundreds of white nationalists marched down the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, chanting “Reclaim America.” MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by filmmaker Ken Burns to discuss how American democracy is in crisis and how the country needs to reckon with its violent history.Dec. 7, 2021
MAGA era reckoning: White nationalists march at Lincoln Memorial
06:38
Trump's media conspiracy destroyed: Biden covered more negatively
05:52
Trump's GOP goes Seinfeld: Party about nothing
07:28
CDC Chief on Omicron, Delta killing unvaccinated and why mask rules changed
07:46
Before Trump-era brutality, Black artists warned of police misconduct | Ari interviews Raekwon
14:55
'1/6 Truthers': MSNBC's Ari Melber on MAGA's loser lies