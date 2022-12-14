MAGA coup bomb: MAGA lawmakers caught texting coup plots

The January 6th Committee prepares to reveal criminal referrals and a final report eyeing Trump’s role in the insurrection. It comes amid a new explosive report unearthing new coup evidence from Trump’s Chief of Staff Mark Meadows’ cell phone. Text messages from at least 34 republican lawmakers show the scramble to steal the election. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the final stages of the committee and what this new evidence could mean for the final report. New York University Law Professor Melissa Murray and legal writer for The New York Times Magazine Emily Bazelon join Melber with legal analysis.Dec. 14, 2022