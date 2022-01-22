MAGA confession: Trump lawyer admits fraudulent electors plot
Former Trump campaign strategic adviser Boris Epshteyn joins MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber to discuss the failed MAGA plot to overturn the presidential election, the House Select Committee’s probe into the insurrection, and the Trump campaign’s fake electors plot. When Melber pressed Epshteyn over reports regarding the fraudulent electors plot, Epshteyn admitted the Trump campaign's basic plan but insisted those involved were "alternate electors." Jan. 22, 2022
MAGA confession: Trump lawyer admits fraudulent electors plot
