IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    MAGA 'clown show': Speaker humiliation a 'drift' in Trump's threat to democracy

    11:38
  • UP NEXT

    “Clowns”: GOP implosion stokes Fox freakout as McCarthy learns Boehner’s tough lesson

    08:59

  • MAGA humiliation: McCarthy chaos reveals 'total collapse of the Republican party'

    12:00

  • 'Idiots', 'clown show': GOP implodes, Fox News melts down, Trump humiliated

    07:56

  • GOP's Trump hangover: MAGA puts party in turmoil on day one

    08:17

  • MAGA bomb hits GOP: 'Mini-Trumps" embarrass McCarthy

    04:06

  • 'Total fraud': New Dem leader links lying Santos to 'MAGA GOP…divorced from realty'

    07:02

  • Coup evidence bolsters case for AG Garland to indict, as DOJ faces heat over 'double standards'

    11:36

  • Historic gun safety reforms bust myth of NRA invincibility

    06:17

  • MAGAworld rocked by Jan. 6 testimony bomb: Top advisors knew of plan to march on Capitol

    02:04

  • New Jan. 6 bomb rocks Trump White House: Burning docs in fireplace

    10:04

  • Bombshell: Incoming Republican's stunning confession

    08:37

  • Coup Bombshells Put Heat On Garland To Indict Trump, Says MSNBC's Melber

    10:09

  • He Did It: Full Jan. 6 Report Scorches Trump "Crimes"

    09:46

  • "Clowns and Thugs": Jan 6th evidence broken down by New Yorker’s Remnick

    08:48

  • "Paranoid Cult": Jan. 6 Investigator on Trump "Crimes" and Stopping Future "Coups"

    09:20

  • The Indict Trump "Blueprint" Reveals MAGA Obstruction Plot

    08:34

  • See Trump Insurrection Lawyer Fact-Checked on Live TV | Melber MSNBC Interview Part 2

    06:16

  • See Trump Insurrection Lawyer Fact-Checked on Live TV | Melber MSNBC Interview Part 1

    11:44

  • Jail Trump: Congress Tells DOJ to Charge Trump in First Referral Ever

    07:38

The Beat with Ari

MAGA 'clown show': Speaker humiliation a 'drift' in Trump's threat to democracy

11:38

On the third day of Kevin McCarthy’s drawn out fight to become Speaker of the House, filmmaker Michael Moore and historian Timothy Snyder join MSNBC’s Ari Melber on the significance of the chaos in the House and what it could mean for American democracy. Snyder noting that “very often when an authoritarian comes to power one of the steps along the way is that the Parliament stops taking itself seriously.” Snyder also adding that the lack of composure in the Congress is a component of “drift” towards authoritarianism. Moore predicting that “we will not have to wait until 2024 for the Democrats to regain control of the House,” indicating his belief that members may break from the Republican party after the chaotic events of the speaker fight and caucus with Democrats.Jan. 6, 2023

  • Now Playing

    MAGA 'clown show': Speaker humiliation a 'drift' in Trump's threat to democracy

    11:38
  • UP NEXT

    “Clowns”: GOP implosion stokes Fox freakout as McCarthy learns Boehner’s tough lesson

    08:59

  • MAGA humiliation: McCarthy chaos reveals 'total collapse of the Republican party'

    12:00

  • 'Idiots', 'clown show': GOP implodes, Fox News melts down, Trump humiliated

    07:56

  • GOP's Trump hangover: MAGA puts party in turmoil on day one

    08:17

  • MAGA bomb hits GOP: 'Mini-Trumps" embarrass McCarthy

    04:06

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All