    MAGA 'clown show': How McCarthy foes tried to steal election for Trump

    'Humiliating': MAGA tornado rocks McCarthy

  • MAGA 'clown show': Speaker humiliation a 'drift' in Trump's threat to democracy

  • “Clowns”: GOP implosion stokes Fox freakout as McCarthy learns Boehner’s tough lesson

  • MAGA humiliation: McCarthy chaos reveals 'total collapse of the Republican party'

  • 'Idiots', 'clown show': GOP implodes, Fox News melts down, Trump humiliated

  • GOP's Trump hangover: MAGA puts party in turmoil on day one

  • MAGA bomb hits GOP: 'Mini-Trumps" embarrass McCarthy

  • 'Total fraud': New Dem leader links lying Santos to 'MAGA GOP…divorced from realty'

  • Coup evidence bolsters case for AG Garland to indict, as DOJ faces heat over 'double standards'

  • Historic gun safety reforms bust myth of NRA invincibility

  • MAGAworld rocked by Jan. 6 testimony bomb: Top advisors knew of plan to march on Capitol

  • New Jan. 6 bomb rocks Trump White House: Burning docs in fireplace

  • Bombshell: Incoming Republican's stunning confession

  • Coup Bombshells Put Heat On Garland To Indict Trump, Says MSNBC's Melber

  • He Did It: Full Jan. 6 Report Scorches Trump "Crimes"

  • "Clowns and Thugs": Jan 6th evidence broken down by New Yorker’s Remnick

  • "Paranoid Cult": Jan. 6 Investigator on Trump "Crimes" and Stopping Future "Coups"

  • The Indict Trump "Blueprint" Reveals MAGA Obstruction Plot

The Beat with Ari

MAGA 'clown show': How McCarthy foes tried to steal election for Trump

The House GOP chaos and the MAGA revolt is linked to Donald Trump's attack on democracy. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the original 20 hardliners against McCarthy, the "anti-democratic wing of the GOP." Their ties to the insurrection, how many defied subpoenas and evidence showing how key they were to Trump's coup plan.Jan. 7, 2023

