MAGA Bust: Bombshell Text Evidence Ties Trump Allies to Coup Plot

Explosive new stats evidence in the January 6th committee probe was revealed. CNN obtaining more than 2,000 leaked text messages with Trump’s Chief of Staff Mark Meadows revealing communications before the riot and in the moments after it. From Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene asking Trump to declare martial law to Donald Trump Jr. asking to “condemn” the riot to Sean Hannity taking orders from Meadows. Ari Melber reports on the new evidence and is joined by Former Solicitor General Neal Katyal who calls on Attorney General Garland to act immediately. April 26, 2022