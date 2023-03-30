IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Manhattan grand jury has voted to indict Donald Trump

The Beat with Ari

MAGA Burn: See D.C. ‘Drama’ Kings roasted by Chappelle Show comic | MSNBC

05:19

In the MAGA era, more pop culture confronts class and hate nationwide. Comedian and co-creator of the Chappelle Show Neal Brennan discusses how politics shape comedy with MSNBC’s Ari Melber on “The Beat,” drawing new jokes on police humor and comparing D.C. and media insiders to “The Real Housewives.” March 30, 2023

