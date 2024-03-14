IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
MAGA bombshell: RNC unveils ‘radical’ plan to upend voting in America
March 14, 202408:29

The Beat with Ari

MAGA bombshell: RNC unveils ‘radical’ plan to upend voting in America

08:29

The RNC’s Lara Trump unveiled a new plan that would radically reshape voting in The United States. It includes pushing for stricter voter ID laws and ending early voting and mail in voting. MSNBC’s Katie Phang is joined by Former Congressman David Jolly to discuss. (Check out The Beat's playlist: https://msnbc.com/ari Connect with Ari Melber: https://www.instagram.com/arimelber)March 14, 2024

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

