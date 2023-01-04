MAGA bomb hits GOP: 'Mini-Trumps" embarrass McCarthy

A historic day in Congress. After running to Trump, Congressman McCarthy suffers three embarrassing losses for speaker from the MAGA caucus. Brendan Buck, who worked for Speaker Boehner and Speaker Ryan and political strategist Chai Komanduri join MSNBC’s Ari Melber on “The Beat.” Buck noting that this is McCarthy’s second time running for Speaker and that “everything he has done in the last 7 years” was motivated by “trying to avoid the very situation we are in right now.” Komanduri adding “When he [McCarthy] went to Mar-a-Lago and kissed the ring of Donald Trump, that was the day his chances of being Speaker effectively ended. Because it sent a message to the GOP ‘Hey we can have our way with this guy.’”Jan. 4, 2023