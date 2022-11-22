MAGA allies freak out as new prosecutor eyes Trump crimes

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The appointment of Special Counsel Jack Smith to take over Trump’s criminal investigations is sparking debate among legal experts. Former U.S. Acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal joins “The Beat” saying he doesn’t think Attorney General Garland had to do it -- because it might “reward Donald Trump for his move of trying to announce his candidacy early to try and head off an investigation.” The appointment is also predictably triggering many on the right with MAGA ally Jim Jordan reportedly wanting to investigate the prosecutor.Nov. 22, 2022

